The Peace Corps of Nigeria, Nasarawa State Command, has called for collaborative efforts in tackling the nation’s security challenges.

Chief Bala Joshua, Corps Commandant in the state, made the call in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Lafia, as part of the commemoration of the UN International Day of Peace.

He said that peace was needed for development to thrive in the country.

The commandant said that the UN International Day of Peace was aimed at putting peace in practice, through cooperation.

“The International Peace Day was set aside by the UN for the entire global community to observe and celebrate the culture of peace and the practice of non-violence.

“This Day, which was first celebrated in 2002 as a day for the observance of the culture of peace in the world, is here again calling for our sober reflection.

“The International Day of Peace when declared by world leaders was intended to provide the needed opportunity for the advocacy of peace, tolerance and unity within the international community,” he said.

Joshua said that the platform of the UN International Day of Peace has provided the needed opportunity for individuals, organisations and nations to create practical acts of peace on a shared date.

The News |Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peace Corps of Nigeria has more than 180,000, with 5,000 of them in Nasarawa.

Joshua said the corps has been consistent in promoting peace in the society.

“The activities of the Peace Corps of Nigeria are generally geared towards the promotion of peace and social order, youth development and empowerment volunteerism, humanitarian services and environmental health.

“The Peace Corps offers a credible platform for its members to work with government at all levels, educational institutions, youth-based organisations, civil society and community-based organisations and international development partners, sharing similar objectives with the corps,” he pointed out.

The commandant urged Nigerians to do away with all forms of sentimental beliefs and embrace a culture of peaceful co-existence and tolerance, for the country’s overall development.

“The act of conflict prevention, peace building, conflict mediation and post-conflict transformation are the bedrock of a thriving democracy and sustainable development.

“All governments, individuals and the larger society are desirous of ensuring lasting peace around them,” he added. (NAN)

