A group under the umbrella of Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation has engaged Christian and Muslim communities in Plateau State and other critical stakeholders to end the insecurity ravaging the state.

Founder of the Foundation, Dr. Gideon Para-Mallam said the three day Deep-Dives Peace Dialogue organized in partnership with the British High Commission Abuja,was to strengthen peaceful co-existence in the state.

He explained that the participants are drawn from Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Bassa, Jos North, Jos South and Jos East Local Government Areas of the state cutting across Christian and Muslim faith.

He said the aim of the initiative is to promote reconciliation and peaceful co-existence through peacebuilding as a tool to de-escalate violence between Christians and Muslims in Plateau State and Nigeria.

“We began with youths on Monday across the six LGAs where the discussion was done solution was provided. We deliberate with about 86 women and their leaders on Tuesday looking at the role women play in the peacebuilding process and today bringing together leaders of inter-religious communities will go a long way in addressing the issue of violence in Plateau.

“Our desire as deep diet peace dialogue comes to an end is that the people of Plateau State will continue to value dialogue over taking pains in avenging killings in their communities.

“We desire that people engaged in practice tolerance and forgiveness, we encourage people to promote the sense of justice and fairness for all in the state and in the various communities.

“We do not encourage the continuation of the circle of violence that we witnessed and that is why we have brought the young people on Monday, the women on Tuesday and today we consider the traditional rulers, religious leaders and community leaders where all deliberating to make sure that this state experiences peace.”

Deputy Imam of Jos Central mosque, sheikh Gazali Adam said peace is priceless and nothing can move on in Nigeria without peace.

The representative of COCIN President, Rev Dr Stephen Vomdip, acknowledged that peace is very important, saying it is a panacea to development.

Hajiya Fatima Suleiman, executive director of ICN learning centre, Jos emphasize the need for parental guidance which is lacking in our communities.

He noted that women have a role to play to minimize the issues of gender-based violence, criminality among children which need to be included in their moral upbringing in society.

The Paramount Ruler of Irigwe chiefdom, Brra Nggwe Rigwe, HRH Rev Ronku Aka (retd), said: “We need peace in our various communities on the Plateau to coexist despite the fact that we are having different religions and tribes.”