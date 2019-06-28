The third edition of the inspirational women empowerment conference, Flourish Africa, founded by Nigerian oil mogul and Executive Vice Chairman of Famfa Oil, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, is set to take place in Lagos on July 20th 2019.

The theme for this year is “The Motion to Disrupt” and has called on a line up of disruptive women to share their experiences with a room of 1000 millennials.

Flourish Africa has a mandate to equip young women with the tools they need to become who God has destined them to become through mentoring programs, skills acquisition sessions and events that focus on the well-being of the millennial woman. In addition, the platform has an online blog which provides valuable information to help address the various challenges women go through on a daily basis.

This year, Peace Hyde, who is the founder of education for non-profit, Aim Higher Africa, an organization that empowered over 6,000 grassroots entrepreneurs to start businesses that transform and empower impoverished communities, is confirmed to deliver the keynote address.

Hyde was also selected by Barrack Obama to join 200 leaders from Africa in the inaugural edition of the Obama Foundation Africa leaders’ programme. Hyde who is also the Head of Digital Media and Partnerships for Forbes Africa joins the ranks of previous keynote addresses from the likes of Ibukun Awosika, Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria and Uju Ifejika, Ceo of Brittania U.

This year Flourish Africa aims to galvanize 1,000 young women to be hosted by Folorunso Alakija Among them are inspirational speakers like Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Founder of Lifebank; Adaora Mbelu, Director of Trellis Group; Blondie Okpuzor, Ceo and Founder of BathKandy and Buogo Obi Ceo of Wooddesigns.

The conference aims to empower people who are going to inspire the next generation of female change agents across Africa.