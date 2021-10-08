Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election later this year, the Eze Ndigbo Ifako Ijaye, Lagos, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma latu Ndigbo gba gburugburu), has called on contestants and the electorate to maintain peace.

In a statement, the Anambra-born Eze said meaningful development can only take place in a peaceful environment.

While lamenting voters’ apathy in the state, which some have blamed on insecurity, Ezekwobi called on stakeholders to rise to the ocassion by carrying out awareness campaign to educate citizens as the election approaches.

Speaking about Lagos where he resides, Ezekwobi commended Ndigbo in Ifako Ijaye for being law-abiding. He stated that Igbo leadership in the area would continue to support Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to achieve good governance in the state.

