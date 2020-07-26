Christopher Oji

Peace has finally returned to Satellite Town, Lagos, as the police have arrested a kingpin and his son who have allegedly been terrorising the town and its adjoining streets.

The wanted traditional ruler and his son were alleged to be responsible for violent attacks on people and properties in Satellite and other communities in Amuwo Odofin and Ojo local council areas.

The alleged self-acclaimed monarch, was arrested on Thursday in his hideout in Ile-Epo, several months after he fled to Benin Republic as a result of a manhunt for him by the Lagos State Police Command.

They were declared wanted by police boss, Hakeem Odumosu, after a series of petitions from residents, warehouse owners and truck drivers accusing the monarch and his sons of harbouring and unleashing armed thugs on people who refused to fall for their extortion.

It was reported that the notorious gang was responsible for killings, maiming, looting and demolition of properties at Mile 2, Abule-Ado, Ojo road, Abule-Osun and some parts of Festac, Vin-Niger and Abule-Osun areas. There operations continued unchallenged for many years before the police arrested the duo.

The gang attracted the wrath of the police boss when the members launched an attack against truck drivers and allegedly killed two and injured many.

Policemen who were sent to check the situation were also attacked by the hoodlums who pelted them with bottles and stones and went as far as destroying their patrol vehicle.