Joe Effiong, Uyo

Fishermen in Akwa Ibom State have commended the combined efforts of the ex-militants and a team of amphibious mobile police squad from the office of the Inspector General of Police, who have worked together to reduce frequent attacks by sea pirates .

Chairman of Mbo Indigenous Fishers Association, Mr Offong Ettekamba, told journalists , yesterday, at Rnwang, Mbo Local Government Area, that there was remarkable peace in the sea within the past two weeks since the amphibious police and some ex-militant leaders took over the surveillance of the water ways.

Ettekamba, however, appealed to the state government to maintain the current security measures instituted by the state Ministry of Agriculture and Women Development which contracted Creek & Estuary Limited to partner the state government in the security of the maritime industry.

He commended the Commissioner for Agriculture and Women Development, Mrs Gloria Edet for the intervention and maintained that with the involvement of ex-militants in the security of the water ways, sea pirates would find it difficult to operate in the state.

Collaborating the opinion of the fishermen, the chairman, ex-militants leaders forum, ‘General’ Kingsley Umoh Bassey, aka 007, said those who operate in Akwa Ibom water ways as sea pirates were from other states of the Niger Delta region who found it difficult to operate in their states because of the involvement of ex-militants in the surveillance of the water ways.