Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Relative peace has been restored in several troubled communities of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States following the intervention of the Defence Headquarters through the Military spike operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).

Daily Sun confirmed from locals during a tour of some of the affected areas in Benue and Taraba states that activities of armed criminals such as banditry, kidnapping activities and Tiv/Jukun crisis which had hitherto left many fleeing to other areas had reduced to the barest minimum since the coming of OPWS.

The tour was organised by the Defence Headquarters in collaboration with the 72 Battalion, Makurdi Benue State and 93 Battalion, Takum, Taraba State to troubled areas of the two States.

Caretaker Chairperson for Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Mrs. Virginia Kpindi, commended the Federal Government for deploying OPWS to the area, especially Gbise, which was the stronghold of the dreaded militia leader, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Gana’ who was declared wanted by the Police since 2017.

Chairman, Takum Local Government Area, Prince Shiban Shikari, said OPWS has done a lot for the people, saying apart from their presence for the purpose of the Tiv/Jukun crisis, the troops have been able to open the roads in Kashimbilla that were barricaded by armed robbers and kidnappers.