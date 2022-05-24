From Fred Itua, Abuja

Peace appears to have returned to the Imo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with the party having successfully conducted the 3-man Ward Congress and1-man Local Government National Delegates Congress earlier scheduled in all the 27 local government councils without any rancour.

In a similar vein, the Abuja High Court which had granted an order restraining PDP and INEC from recognising the outcome of the delegates Congresses, has also heard the application by both waring parties to vacate the order today in Court.

In an application to set aside the order made by the PDP and in furtherance of the peace accord, the plaintiff who secured the order did not oppose the order and the judge was left with no options.

“With the successful election of the 3-man Ward delegates, the party is now primed to conduct the primaries on Wednesday for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives to elect the Party’s candidates and also the National delegates will be voting at the National Convention to elect the Presidential candidate of the Party,” a member of the party said.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials monitored the Congresses in all the designated venues in the 305 Wards in Imo State.