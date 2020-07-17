In the aftermath of the June 27 2020 peace meeting held at the palace of HRM Johnson Akpati Ullu, Eze-Emu of Emu Kingdom, by Stakeholders, leaders of thought, traditional leaders and members of Board of Trustees, (BoT), of the Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), the pan Ndokwa social-cultural group, the factions created by the crisis have been harmonised for the purpose of achieving peace. The Secretariat announced the decision in a July 14, statement signed by the Secretary of the BoT, Chief Henry Okechukwu.

According to the statement, given the legitimacy issues surrounding the proposed Caretaker Committee and the Electoral Committee, a resolution was passed asking the BoT to take charge of the NNU. Since then, the BOT Chairman and members have been under intense pressure from some stakeholders to adopt the proposed Caretaker Committee.

However, in the heat of the back and forth by factions about their legitimacy, the Electoral Committee published plans to conduct elections into NNU Executive Committee, while the proposed Caretaker Committee has been holding meetings in government circles in flagrant disregard to resolutions by the BoT and stakeholders at the Emu-Unor meeting Chaired by the monarch, who is also the Chairman of the BoT, the only body statutorily recognised.

The statement averred that following extensive consultations with critical stakeholders in Ndokwa project, on ways to permanently stem dissensions while bearing in mind the Caretaker Committee proposed by some elders, a win-win solution was agreed upon.

Members of the BoT Advisory Committee include: the Ogene VII of Ibedeni; Oduosa of Utagba-Ogbe; Ezhie of Ezionum Kingdom; Justice J. Obi (RTD) and Prof. Steve A. Okecha.

The statement further stated that members of the BoT Working Committee are: Prof Benard Ejechi as Chairman; High Chief Dele Omenogor as Vice Chairman with Bar Lucky Onyenajua aa Secretary. Other members are Dr Ogelenya Tabowei; Chief Hyscent Ijeoma and Chief John Mark Nwawolor; Mr Magnus Ebebagbere and Prof Bliss Osakwe. The list also include: Mr. Chelly Ikwuogu; Bar Richard Isama; Mrs Catherine Chinwe Egrega; Dr Friday Otutu and Mr. Gabriel Ntiejum.