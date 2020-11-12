Against the backdrop for the clamour and agitation for the restructuring of Nigeria, an award/conference ceremony on peaceful co-existence would hold on November 30 at the National Women Centre, Abuja.

A statement in Lagos by the organisers, VMC Global Dynamic Services Limited MD/CEO, Mr. Victor Chime and Prince Adegoke Oyetakin, event coordinator in conjunction with Nigerian Topleaders International magazine said the ceremony was meant to promote peace, religious tolerance and unity of the country.

According to the organisers, the ceremony would witness awards presentation to eminent Nigerians who have been contributing to good governance, unity of the country and developmental strides in the last 60 years of independence.

Oyetakin said the rebrand edition of Nigerian Topleaders International Magazine chronicling and showcasing the profiles, biographies of the awardees will be launched at the event.