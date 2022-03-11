From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, has assured of his commitment to peaceful self-determination through referendum.

He urged Yoruba to embrace dialogue in their quest for self-determination without heating up Nigeria.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He gave the assurance in a thank-you message he sent through his lead legal counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), to prominent leaders of the apex Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua, individuals, organisations and Benin Republic president for releasing him on health grounds from prison custody in Cotonou.

He, however, reviewed the war between Russia and Ukraine and concluded that no single bullet should be shot to achieve self-determination in the country.

Said Alliyu: “Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa, thanked all that are supporting him especially his leaders, Baba Prof Akintoye and Baba Prof. Wale Adeniran and all Nigerians, especially his people in Ilana Oodua and affiliates seeking self determination.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“He continues to preach against war, seeing what is happening in Ukraine and some parts of Igboland in Nigeria. He implored all, especially his kinsmen at home and in the diaspora, to embrace dialogue in their quest for self-determination without heating up the very fragile situation in Nigeria. He believes that their ambition will be achieved without firing a bullet as he used to say at rallies.

“He appreciates Chief Dele Momodu being the only Yorubaman of note that came to visit him in Cotonou prison. He remains grateful to the president of the Republic of Benin, President Talon, for releasing him from prison with a view to uniting him with members of his immediate family, albeit only in Cotonou for the time being.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“He assures all those in support of peaceful self determination through referendum that the struggle continues as he will not relent in his efforts in that regard.”

The Department of State Security had on July 1, 2021 raided Igboho’s residence in Soka, Ibadan. But he escaped and fled to Benin Republic, where he was arrested at the Cotonou international airport on his way to Germany.