From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Yoruba nationalist Chief Sunday “Igboho” Adeyemo has assured all people in support of peaceful self-determination through a referendum that the struggle continues as he will not relent in his efforts in that regard.

Igboho spoke on the war between Russia and Ukraine and concluded that no single bullet should be shot to achieve self-determination, urging his people to embrace dialogue in their quest for self-determination without heating up the polity.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He gave the assurance in a thank-you message he sent through his lead legal counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN, to the prominent leaders of the apex Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua, individuals, organisations and the Benin Republic President for releasing him on health grounds from prison custody in Cotonou.

According to Alliyu: ‘Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho Oosa, thanked all that are supporting him, especially his leaders, Baba Prof Akintoye and Baba Prof Wale Adeniran and all Nigerians, especially his people in Ilana Oodua and Affiliates seeking self-determination.

‘He continues to preach against war, seeing what is happening in Ukraine and some parts of Igboland in Nigeria. He implored all, especially his kinsmen at home and in the diaspora, to embrace dialogue in their quest for self-determination without heating up the very fragile situation in Nigeria. He believes that their ambition will be achieved without firing a bullet as he used to say at rallies.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘He appreciates Chief Dele Momodu being the only Yorubaman of note that came to visit him in Cotonou prison. He remains grateful to the President of the Republic of Benin, President Talon, for releasing him from prison with a view to uniting him with members of his immediate family, albeit only in Cotonou for the time being.

‘He assures all those in support of peaceful self-determination through a referendum that the struggle continues as he will not relent in his efforts in that regard.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘He pledged his eternal loyalty and respect to Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), who though an extreme Buharist and a nationalist who does not believe in Balkanisation of Nigeria, exhibited extreme professionalism in taking up his case with DSS without a kobo and winning it with landmark award of N20.5 billion This is legendary!’

The Department of State Security had on July 1, 2021, raided Igboho’s residence in Soka, Ibadan. But he escaped the arrest and fled for safety to the Benin Republic. He was arrested about three weeks later at an international airport at Cotonou when he wanted to travel to Germany.

He was taken into police custody before he was transferred to prison custody in Cotonou. He was released on health grounds earlier this week, with condition that he must stay and access medicare within Cotonou.