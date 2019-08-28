As part of its efforts to make learning for children and their parents, more fun and easier, Peak 456, Growing Up Milk has relaunched its website, www.growupsmart.com.ng.

The company said the essence is for the website to serve as a tool to equip parents with the necessary knowledge to support the growth and development of their children into strong and smart members of society.

“We know parents are always looking for tips and tricks on parenting as well as activities to keep their children engaged in learning, during school time and holidays. That’s why Peak 456 Growing Up Milk is always on a mission to support continuous learning. Now parents and children alike have the necessary support at their fingertips as the websiteL can be accessed via mobile and at home, anytime and anywhere.

“The website is re-designed to offer a user-friendly experience and enhanced with access to information to help parents in raising strong and smart children, ensuring that they are engaged and learning in a fun way.

“We are excited to unveil the revamped website which particularly caters to parents who are not just looking for information on our products but also to educate themselves on effective ways of raising their children to be strong and smart, particularly in their early formative years,” said Akon Imoh, senior brand manager, specialised nutrition. “We are interested in helping children develop emotional, cognitive and social skills through the activities, interactive videos and games available on the website.”

The company described the website as a one-stop hub for information, ranging from general knowledge for children, to advice on good and adequate nutrition for their growing up needs.