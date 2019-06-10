Peak, the official milk of the Super Eagles, treated them to their last breakfast in Asaba, as they made to depart for Egypt to battle for honours in the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on June 21.

All the 25 players in camp as at that time, as well as their officials were at the breakfast session.

Captain John Mikel Obi and his teammates could not hide their excitement at the gesture by the brand, which had stood behind the squad over the years.

Coach Gernot Rohr said with the support from Peak, the team would be inspired to conquer in Egypt, as the Super Eagles chase a fourth African title after the successes of 1980, 1994 and 2013.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa expressed his delight at the special bonding session and said that Peak had been his No 1 milk.

“I am happy with Peak. I love Peak milk. And I am thrilled that the brand is supporting the Super Eagles,” the goalkeeper enthused.

Since 1998, when it backed the Super Eagles to the FIFA World Cup in France, Peak Milk had been supporting the national football team.

The brand was part of the success story of the Super Eagles as they went all the way in South Africa to lift the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013.

It is set to see the Super Eagles triumph again in Egypt 2019.