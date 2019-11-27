The flagship brand from dairy giant, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, recently held the final draws of the Peak Breakfast Promo where 20 lucky winners received the grand prize of an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai to enjoy a breakfast banquet.

Organised in a consumer forum style, the draws were held across major cities in Nigeria; including Owerri, Jos, Abuja, and Lagos. At each raffle draw event, retailers in the open markets also partook in contests where special prizes were won.

In attendance were representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, community leaders, market traders and members of the public.

Isaac Okanlawon, the Senior Brand Manager, Peak Milk said, “With the breakfast experience and leisure trip to Dubai, we are not only rewarding loyal consumers but creating unforgettable memories with them.

“As we campaign on a healthy breakfast culture, I would like to emphasize that a nourishing breakfast; especially one with Peak Milk keeps you sharp and energetic from dawn till dusk,” said Okanlawon.

Throughout the campaign, every partaker was a winner with lots of consolation prizes including airtime, milk shakers sandwich boxes and cereal bowls.

“A nourishing breakfast with Peak Milk will start and end your day well,” concluded Okanlawon.

EAT’N’GO marks United Nations World Children’s Day with N50m commitment to Slum2school

To mark this year’s United Nations World Children’s Day, Eat’N’Go Limited, leading franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, have committed the sum of 50 million naira to Slum2School Africa, a volunteer-driven developmental organization that provides quality education to disadvantaged children in Nigeria.

The World Children’s Day is an annual celebration by United Nations, which promotes international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improvement of children’s welfare including education. So far over N38million naira has been raised by Eat’N’Go to provide education for 776 children across Nigeria, with outstanding N12million naira to be raised by end of December 2019 to send 1000 kids to school.

The funds raised so far, is through the company’s “Hope for Every Child, One Bite/Scoop/Swirl at a Time” initiative, in partnership with Slum2School Africa. This initiative contributed a 100 naira proceed from Eat’N’Go for every purchase of Cinnastix from Domino’s pizza, every bubble waffle from Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt and N100 for every waffle from Cold Stone Creamery from December 2018 till date.

Speaking on the importance of quality education in Nigeria, Patrick McMichael, Chief Executive Officer, Eat’N’Go Limited said “Every Nigerian child deserves access to quality education, which is why we decided at Eat’N’Go, to lend our support to Slum2School to raise funds to send 1000 kids to school. We believe that everyone has a role to play in addressing the issue of illiteracy as well as to sustain a healthy literacy rate in Nigeria. According to UNICEF, one in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria which means that there is a growing concern in Nigeria’s educational sector. With our donation, we are excited on how much impact we have been able to create as well as the smiles we have been able to put on the faces of these children in Nigeria.

We would like to also encourage individuals and other institutions to help make an impact in Nigeria’s educational development, in order to encourage a more sustainable society. By the year 2020, we hope to have the number of children we support increased to 1,200 with expanding our donation to 60million naira” he added.

The Founder of Slum2School Africa, Otto Orondaam said “It is very important that we all come together and find sustainable solution to ensure that millions of children across this nation are given an opportunity to have a brighter future, and this is what we are committed to do”.

The Eat’N’Go and Slum2School partnership is now two years old, driven by a common goal to impact educational development in Nigeria, by providing access to quality education including school needs such as; uniforms, textbooks, medicals and psychosocial support.

Access Bank acknowledged for sustainability efforts at SERAS CSR Awards

On a night dedicated to recognizing the stellar efforts of corporate organisations and individuals championing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability, Nigeria’s leading retail bank, Access Bank emerged the biggest winners, for the second year running, carting 5 awards at the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAs).

The award recognitions which include, the ‘Best Company in Partnership for Development’, ‘Best Company in Climate Action’, ‘Best Company in Sustainability Reporting’, ‘Best Corporate Communications Team Award’ and ‘Most Socially Responsible Company of the Year (Overall Winner)’, are testament to Access Bank’s commitment and efforts in enshrining sustainability in its business operations while contributing to positive development across the various communities it serves.

Receiving the award for the ‘Best Company in Climate Action’, Amaechi Okobi, Group Head, Corporate Communications and External Affairs, Access Bank Plc., said that “Access Bank continues to champion responsible investment in environmental friendly projects. Despite our successes, having issued the first ever CBI certified Green Bond this year, we remain committed to driving Sustainable development locally and globally”.

Access Bank has over the years partnered with several organisations to impact millions of lives and thousands of families. The Bank recently partnered with HACEY Health Initiative to reduce the high mortality rate in the Nigeria.

According to Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Access Bank’s Head of Sustainability, such partnerships hold the key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We are delighted to be recognized as the ‘Best Company in Partnership for Development’ at this year’s Awards. This year, more than ever before, we have partnered third-party stakeholders with appreciable footprint in the various communities we seek to impact, empowering them to create an impact far greater than imagined. This module is one that we will continue to adopt and build upon, as we believe that only by doing this would we be able to achieve and surpass the SDGs by 2030.”

In July 2019, Access Bank become a four-time consecutive winner of the ‘Outstanding Business Sustainability Award’ by the Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards, remaining the only African institution to do so. In August 2019, the Bank was also named the ‘Most Sustainable Bank in Nigeria’ by the World Finance Awards, becoming a 9-time winner of this award.

The annual SERAS CSR Awards Africa, now in its 13th edition, has grown to become the prime corporate awards promoting and measuring corporate social responsibility and sustainability in Africa. Key industry stakeholders rate it as the industry gold standard recognition for impactful investment in CSR and sustainability.

It is the biggest event on the CSR & Sustainability calendar in Nigeria and Africa.