By Ngozi Nwoke

Nigerians took the Peak breakfast pledge on World Milk Day on June 1, as leading dairy brand, Peak Milk, from the stables of FrieslandCampina WAMCO drove massive engagement with its consumers across the country through a disruptive digital experiential campaign tagged ‘Missing Breakfast is a Crime.’

Peak Milk started the week leading to June 1 with National Breakfast activities, especially the #PeakBreakfastPolice rally, where a fictional character of authority dramatised the ‘Missing Breakfast is a Crime’ concept with consumers and created a mass arrest of breakfast defaulters across different locations. The arrested defaulters got bailed with nourishing packs of Peak Breakfast and took a pledge to never miss breakfast again.

The brand also provided dairy nutrition knowledge, communicated the importance of breakfast for optimal body performance and offered breakfast solutions to consumers with different morning lifestyles.

In a statement to the media, Omolara Banjoko, Marketing Manager, Peak Milk, said that the World Milk Day provides an annual opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of dairy in healthy diets.

She said, “As a socially responsible corporate organisation, we are spreading the message of having a nourishing breakfast that includes milk to optimise our physical and mental potentials throughout the day. Have a Peak breakfast today; take a pledge never to skip breakfast and your body will thank you for it. Breakfast still remains the most important meal of the day and Peak, being committed to quality dairy nutrition since 1954, aims to constantly and consistently revive the waning breakfast culture in Nigeria.”

