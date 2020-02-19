Peak Milk has once again demonstrated what nourishment with quality dairy nutrition can accomplish as the Nigerian Para-powerlifting Team emerged overall winners at the just concluded Abuja 2020 Para-powerlifting World Cup tournament, held between 5 – 7 February, 2020. Having also served as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, the championship ended with a winning streak for “The Unstoppables” as Nigeria clinched a total of 13 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Representing the Managing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, makers of Peak Milk, Chris Wulff-Caesar, the company’s Marketing Director, said the progression of this team is becoming evident each year, and in 2020, we can truly say that every sports-loving Nigerian is impressed with their results. We are all excited about the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and Peak will continue to inspire everyone to remain unstoppable through absolute nourishment for their bodies.”

At the end of the competition, Egypt and Brazil emerged first and second runners-up with 3 gold, 6 silver & 3 bronze medals and 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals respectively.

Hosted by Her Excellency, Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the event had several Paralympians fiercely contest to represent their countries at the upcoming global tournament scheduled for August this year. In her opening speech, Mrs. Aisha Buhari emphasised the need for the athletes to surpass their previous records and work hard to achieve success.

Cobhams Asuquo, talented singer, songwriter, and music producer, also charged the athletes to operate at Peak performance as they compete at the world stage. He urged them to look beyond their physical disabilities and focus on following their dreams to inspire others who can learn from their experiences.

The Paralympians had many reasons to look forward to each outing at the tournament as they were served Peak breakfast meals to begin their day on the right note and keep them nourished ahead of the day’s activities. Urging them to do their best, the foremost dairy brand has restated its confidence in the team to emerge tops at the forthcoming games.

“Since we began our wonderful relationship with the Nigeria Para-powerlifting team, Peak has been committed to providing the right physical, mental, and emotional environment to encourage the athletes and we also hope Nigerians can learn from their resilience at emerging Peak position regardless of what challenges may come.” said Wulff-Caeser.

HIV: Access Bank, others sensitize thousands at Lagos Marathon

As part of its continued effort to create awareness on the spread of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and other Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDS) in Nigeria and Africa, Access Bank carried out sensitisation and testing exercises through the week of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2020.

During the Marathon Expo which held from February 3-7, free HIV tests were carried out on 2,192 people, with an additional 989 people tested on the race day. The scheme encompassed both marathoners and the general public.

Mr. Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Bank and Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Business Coalition Against AIDS (NiBUCAA), stressed the need for continued education on the diseases, urging the public to be aware of their HIV status and pay closer attention to the causative factors.

“The HIV disease has been a scourge on the Nigerian, and indeed, African society over the last few years. Hence, Access Bank, in collaboration with some of our partners, have decided to use the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon as a springboard to sensitize as many people as we can. Throughout the week, we have carried out free testing, because it is only when we are armed with requisite information that we can lead better lives.”

“Access Bank remains committed to continually impacting communities we serve through the elimination of environmental and economic issues and by investing in activities that have a strong impact on the social structure of these communities,” Wigwe said.

Participants at the marathon were also educated on parasitic and infections, including River Blindness, Lymphatic Filariasis (Elephantiasis), Trachoma, Intestinal worms and Schistosomiasis (Snail Fever).

The Head of Sustainability, Access Bank, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, went further to laud the efforts of the corporate sector in increasing HIV sensitization saying, “The effect of the private sector and collaborative bodies such as NiBUCAA has been felt across the continent as the quest for HIV eradication intensifies. Going forward, we also call on other organisations to emulate us in carrying out community impact projects, as this will help in our bid to achieve a far-reaching and more sustainable impact”.

The exercise, which was implemented in partnership with the Nigeria Business Coalition Against AIDS (NiBUCAA), Hacey’s Health Initiative and The END Fund, is also aimed at driving awareness and advocacy for NTDs. NTDs are a group of bacterial and parasitic diseases affecting more than 1.7 billion of the world’s population. In Nigeria, about 131 million people are said to be in need of treatment for at least one Neglected Tropical Disease.

How FAAN shared love on Valentine’s Day

In the spirit of the season, the management of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Friday, 14th of February 2020 celebrated inbound and outbound passengers across her five international airports which include MMIA Lagos, NAIA Abuja, SMICA Owerri, PHIA Port Harcourt and ABIA Kano, sharing roses to mark the 2020 Valentine’s Day themed ‘Love is in the air’.

In Lagos, as early as 9:00am, members of staff dressed in red apparels joined celebrity Big Brother Reality Show 2018 finalist Alex Asogwa aka Alex Unusual to share red roses to passengers at Murtala Muhammed International and Domestic Airports, Lagos.

According to FAAN, the celebration is in line with their customer-centric culture focused purposely on giving the best experience to users of the Nigerian airport facilities. The celebration was captioned as FAANlentine by the management of FAAN.

In Abuja, ace comedian Ambassador Wahala engaged with passengers sharing hilarious jokes and roses at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The celebration which is part of the authority’s commitment to show appreciation to passengers and ensuring that air travelers are given utmost respect and comfort received accolades by the highly enthused travelers and other users of the airport.

Air hostesses of Ethiopian Airline, also commended FAAN for being thoughtful in celebrating them, they felt loved with the gestures. “We feel so honored and loved by FAAN and this is very thoughtful of them, we really appreciate and we will take this lovely roses back to our country”, said Helena

A passenger, Mrs. Adesola Opeolulwa, testified that the event was remarkable, adding that she was glad that FAAN gave her something worthwhile for this year’s St. Valentine’s Day because it has brightened her day. “Thank you FAAN you made my day brighter, she said”.

In her remarks, Mrs. Victoria Shin-Aba, FAAN’s Regional General Manager South West, who participated in sharing the roses alongside celebrity guest Alex explained that “celebrating our customers is part of our value proposition and this is what we do every day at FAAN. We make them go away with good experiences. We have made it a culture to celebrate the Valentine’s Day which we have termed FAANlentine.”