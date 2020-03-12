Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the People’s Republic of China has said that the peak of the 2019 novel Coronavirus is over in China.

The Chinese State Council Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 Outbreak made the position known during a press briefing.

The spokesperson, National Health Commission of China and Deputy Director-General for Communications, Mi Feng, said on March 11, Wuhan reported only eight new confirmed cases.

The Chinese official added that the development meant that the daily increase had dropped to a single digit.

The spokesperson also said in other places of Hubei, no new confirmed cases were reported throughout the past week, adding that outside Hubei, seven new confirmed cases were reported, of which six were imported.

“These figures show that all things considered, the peak of the current outbreak has passed. The number of new cases keeps declining, and the intensity of the outbreak is now at a low level. That said, medical treatment should be strengthened as a top priority. We must work unremittingly on epidemic control without letting down guard, getting weary of the fight or slackening efforts,” Mi said.

The Chinese Government also insisted that new confirmed cases in the Chinese epicentre have dropped to a single digit.

In the March 12, 2020 edition of the ‘Newsletter on Fighting 2019-nCoV’ made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, the Chinese Government further said between 00:00 and 24:00, 11 March, eight confirmed cases were newly reported by Hubei.

“On March 11, on Chinese mainland, 15 confirmed cases (incl. 6 imported cases, cumulative 80,793); 11 fatal cases (cumulative 3,169); 33 suspected cases (in total 253 suspected cases pending test results); 1,318 cured and discharged cases (cumulative 62,793); Hong Kong SAR 9 confirmed cases (cumulative 129, incl. 67 cured and 3 fatal), Macao SAR 0 case (cumulative 10, all cured) and Taiwan Province 1 case (cumulative 48, incl. 17 cured and 1 fatal),” the Chinese Government added.