Peak Milk has reiterated its commitment to sustain its support in terms of nutritional values and training facilities towards the continued success of the Nigerian Para-powerlifting Federation in international tournaments.

The Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Wamco, manufacturers of Peak Milk, Ben Langat gave the assurance at the weekend, when he visited the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting gym at the National Stadium, Lagos, equipped and maintained by Nigeria’s number one dairy product, Peak Milk.

Mr. Langat led management of the dairy company on a morale-boosting visit to the Nigerian Para-powerlifters camp ahead of the Lagos 2019 Para-Powerlifting tournament, which was officially declared open on Sunday at the Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos and urged the team to go ahead and prove their mettle in the competition.

The Friesland Campina Wamco boss noted that: “In the past, we have seen you make Nigeria proud in competitions outside the shores of the country and now that it is in your domain, I want to assure you that we are going to give you all the necessary support you need to clinch all the medal.

“FrieslandCampina Wamco is very happy to be associated with you the ‘Unstoppable Team’ because you have inspired lots of life and we want you to continue in that same spirit so that others will continue to learn from your successes.” Langlat told the Para-powerlifters.

“We began this journey together with you and we want to continue to build on that success and as a result of that, the bus we promised you will be here to ease your mobility at all times because it is equipped with very modern facilities,” he assured.

Langat told the athletes that Peak would continue to champion their course and vowing not to relent until the whole world hears about the Para-powerlifters’ exploits.

Speaking earlier, Mrs. Oreoluwa Famurewa, Director of Corporate Affairs, FrieslandCampina Wamco Plc., told the athletes that Peak Milk will continue to provide them with the needed dairy products to nourish their body on daily basis to improve their health and well being.

On his own part, the Marketing Director, FrieslandCampina Wamco, Chris Wullf-Caesar charged the Nigerian team to go for gold and set unmatchable records in the world of Para-Powerlifting that will etch their names in the record books.

The athletes, thereafter, went into a training session to the admiration of Mr. Langat and his senior management team, as a demonstration of their readiness for the competition.