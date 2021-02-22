FrieslandCampinaWAMCO, via its Peak Milk brand, has renewed its partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation as Official Milk of the Super Eagles, sustaining a relationship that has lasted well over two decades.

Peak became the Official Milk of the Super Eagles prior to the 1998 FIFA World Cup finals in France, where the Eagles reached the Round of 16 with spectacular wins over Spain and Bulgaria. France ’98 remains the only FIFA World Cup finals that Nigeria has made the Round of 16 ahead of her last game of the group phase.

Peak’s relationship with the NFF as a key supporter of Nigeria’s number one football brand continued through time to the time Africa hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup, in South Africa in 2010, and months prior during the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Angola.

Taye Ige, President/CEO, HS Media Group (owners of the HotSports brand) and the sports marketing/activations agency for FrieslandCampinaWAMCO, said on Sunday: “During these tournaments, Peak also sponsored the production and broadcast of high-end programmes on terrestrial national network and satellite television which daily informed and entertained Nigerians back home on developments in the Super Eagles’ camp. These included Peak Soccer Moments and Super Eagles’ Peak Time, both produced by HotSports Nigeria Ltd.

“In 2013, when the Super Eagles won the AFCON in South Africa, Peak was also fully represented at the camp of the champions and would later host the team to a grand reception on arrival in Nigeria.

“Peak is happy to renew its partnership with the NFF and the Super Eagles, and to be in that space to continue to be a key supporter of Nigeria’s number one football brand.”

The official signing ceremony will hold in Lagos on Friday, March 26 during the next edition of the Peak Breakfast Roundtable with Nigerian sports editors by the team’s gaffer, Gernot Rohr.