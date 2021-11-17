In deference to the prevailing economic circumstances across globe occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Governors of PEARL Awards Nigeria has resolved to step down the 2021 PEARL Awards Nite.

According to a statement by Olalekan Adekoya, Secretary, PEARL Awards Board of Governors, the painful decision to step down this year’s awards was necessitated by the abysmal negative impact of the pandemic on private sector organisations and government institutions alike, coupled with the need to still adhere to the social distancing policy of government. Also feelers from capital market stakeholders, particularly the quoted companies indicate that quite a number of stakeholders are still grappling with the negative impact of the pandemic on their businesses even as the country is currently managing the third phase of the global virus.

In the opinion of the Awards Board of Governors, since the capital market as a critical integral part of the national economy is deeply affected by the effects of the pandemic, it becomes imperative to step down this year’s Awards.

The Award was stepped down in year 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and this has remained unabated even as governments all over the world strive to find a lasting solution to the virus, which has continued with the more deadly Delta variant.

