The President, Pearl Awards, Tayo Orekoya, has said he intends to expand its scope to cover the fixed income securities, derivatives and registrars space while adding the PEARL board was also working out modalities for establishing the African version by 2021.

Orekoya made this revelation at the 2019 PEARL Awards ceremony held in Lagos at the weekend.

The award ceremony which was attended by regulators, leaders and key stakeholders in the capital market, saw Seplat Petroleum Development Company Limited Plc emerging the “PEARL” back-to-back (2018 and 2019), as well as scooping the sectoral awards for the Oil and Gas segment including the net asset ratio category.

Speaking on the theme of the 2019 edition “Celebrating Sustainable Leadership & Resilience” , Orekoya said the event was recognising leaders who represent beacons of hope for the nation’s capital market.

He said that on the threshhold of a quarter of a century celebrations, PEARL awards has recognised and rewarded over 85 quoted Nigerian companies for outstanding operational and stock performance with eighteen (18) emerging as the overall highest awards winners of the stock market at different times.

According to him “The PEARL Awards remains the only awards in Nigeria that rewards outstanding performance of quoted companies in the Nigerian capital market based on verifiable facts and figures. We remain humbled that our impartiality, transparency, fairness and unbiased approach to the choice of winners have continued to endear us to major stakeholders in the capital market. We commit to uphold and be sustainably guided by these principles.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Board of Pearl Awards Dr Faruk Umar , while praising the Federal Government for supporting the market, noted that the awards was an avenue for encouraging development of the capital market.