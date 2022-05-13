The PEARL Awards Nigeria has officially announced that the 25th edition of the Awards on the Nigerian capital market would take place later in the year.

To this end, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the 2022 PEARL Awards was inaugurated recently.

This, according to the President, PEARL Awards, Mr. Tayo Orekoya, kick-started the official process and activities that will culminate in the hosting of the Awards on the last Sunday of November.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In his remarks, Orekoya said, the 2022 PEARL Awards, with the theme: Sustaining Excellence through Tenacity (SETT), reflects the current realities of the PEARL awards, our corporates and capital markets, locally and globally.

Inaugurating the CWC, Orekoya stated: “On behalf of the Board of Governors and Secretariat of the PEARL Awards Project, I have the singular honour and privilege of welcoming you all to this call to selfless service and we look forward to your dedication and commitment as we set out for the onerous task ahead”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Awards was stepped down in years 2020 and 2021 due to the devastating impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on businesses and events around the globe including Nigeria.

Orekoya therefore reiterated that “PEARL Awards is, therefore, faced with the Herculean task of bringing back the Awards fully to the corporate space of Nigeria after two years of inactivity.”

He noted that, “the yearnings of our stakeholders for the Pearl Awards to return cannot be over-emphasized and, therefore, we must do everything possible to ensure that this year’s Awards surpasses their expectations.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Over the years we have built and sustained a legacy through the PEARL Awards and this is attested to by the high reputation and credibility which corporate Nigeria and other stakeholders ascribe to.”