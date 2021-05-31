By Adewale Sanyaolu

Efforts to reduce capital flight in the area of energy solution for the oil and gas industry received a boost at the weekend as a Nigerian firm, Pacegate Energy and Resources Limited (PEARL), a subsidiary of Pacegate Limited inaugurated its ultra-modern manufacturing plant where oil drilling chemicals and water are formulated in-country for clients use.

PEARL, an Integrated Management System (ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO45001:2018) Certified outfit is set to provide chemical treatment solutions, laboratory testing and services, and professional field support services to the upstream and downstream sectors, as well as other relevant sectors in a bid to meet the growing needs of the oil, gas and transportation sectors of the Nigerian economy and Africa continent.

The inauguration of the plant is in partnership with global energy solutions provider, Canadian Energy Solutions (CES).

According to the firm, the partnership will see PEARL’s wide reach in both offshore and onshore operations supported and extended by CES’ global capabilities.

Speaking on the partnership, General Manager, PEARL, Franklin Oranusih, said the firm was established out of the desire to solve industrial challenges with innovative solutions and partnerships.

“We have a commitment to deliver quality and eco-friendly products as we continue to play our part in supporting local content in Africa. As the oil and gas sector continues to grow, it is expedient that we consider the effect it has on the environment, among others.

This partnership is a sign of our commitment and we are delighted to announce it. We also appreciate the support of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Nigerian Content and Development Board – NCDMB for its support as we continue to fulfil this commitment.”

According to him, PEARL will commence the formulation of eco-friendly products and provide superior innovative treatment chemicals and application technology services to oil and gas exploration and production platforms, refineries, petrochemical plants, among others.

PEARL’s highly experienced engineers partner with clients to identify and proffer proper resolutions to challenges related with upstream production and downstream chemical treatment solutions, as well specialised chemical solutions for the transportation sector.