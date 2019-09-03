Chinwendu Obienyi

For enhanced assessment of quoted companies in the Nigerian capital market, PEARL Awards Board of Governors says it intends to review the parameters currently being used for the assessment of quoted companies.

According to the organisation, there are ongoing plans to host the maiden edition of the Pearl awards Africa by 2021.

Speaking during the 2019 Pearl Awards’ media briefing in Lagos yesterday, its Chief Executive Officer, Tayo Orekoya, noted that the PEARL Awards identify and reward performance, earnings and returns leadership by companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, using empirical and clearly defined criteria and methodology.

Orekoya noted that the Pearl Awards’ Board of Governors through its Technical Committee, has deemed it fit to review the parameters for the assessment of quoted companies.

He said: “This review is in tandem with international best practices. It is envisaged that additional new parameters that are equally globally acceptable would be introduced in due course for enhanced assessment of quoted companies. We are also working very assidously towards going continental and a strategy committee have been put in place and that committee has come up with a roadmap which has been clearly defined and agreed by the board.

“We are going to be having the first edition of Pearl awards Africa by 2021. We will be having a pilot phase of the pearl awards Africa in 2020 just to test run how successful it will be and by 2021, we should have a better awards taking place for the very first time for it is something we are working on in the meantime”.

The CEO thereafter announced that arrangements are in top gear to host the 2019 Awards nite, adding that the theme for the awards will be ‘Celebrating Sustainable Leadership & Resilience’.

“As in recent past, this year awards shall be in three broad categories which include the main competitive category, special recognition awards and honorary awards category. We remain committed to partnering with regulatory authorities and other stakeholders towards achieving sustainability, growth and deepening of the market.”