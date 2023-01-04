By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole, has said that Presidential Enable Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has delivered about 160 reforms since its inception in 2016.

Oduwole stated this recently at the Lagos premiere of “Welcome To Easiland: The Future is Here”, which held at Landmark Centre, Lagos State, adding that the sponsored stage play is to enlighten Nigerians into Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on numerous reforms rendered by PEBEC

“We have delivered over 160 reforms over the last six and half years. Any economy that wants to grow should take MSME seriously and you can see that PEBEC takes MSME seriously, that is why we are spreading the word early enough from the beginning of this year. ‘The Future is Here’ is a play to mark the fifth anniversary of PEBEC. It is to work on the bureaucratic bottleneck. The play showed the reality Nigerians have been going through before now on doing business. We saw visa-on-arrival, which is part of the reform we have been trying to implement. Sometimes, some officers have tried to sabotage the reforms but we urge people to lodge complaints. We have received compliments when it works and complaints when there are saboteurs between the systems. On a day like this, New Year’s Day, we need to give hope to Nigerians. We need Nigerians to lodge complaints about the reforms to know where to improve. We want the people to demand ease of doing business as of right and the government to deliver it as a responsibility. We are open for partnership, we want more people to know about how easy it is to do business in Nigeria,” she stated.