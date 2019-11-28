As part of its promise to remove all regulatory obstacles and ensure that Nigerian businesses thrive, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has bestowed the prize for Public Service on distinguished individuals.

The award ceremony heralded the 14th edition of The Future Awards Africa, held recently at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Described by the World Bank as the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Africans’, The Future Awards Africa celebrates inspiring, young Nigerians changing the African narratives and making impact through their initiative, skill and creativity, thereby raising responsible citizens with the desire to achieve and create better communities.

Since its establishment in 2016, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has successfully implemented over 140 reforms which continue to make doing business easy across the country by removing bureaucratic obstacles, and reducing the time, cost, and procedures required to start and run businesses in Nigeria.

The Public Service category was won by Adetola Onayemi, a technocrat, for his outstanding contribution to the public service sector within the year in view (excluding politics). Adetola designed the first ever trade remedies Infrastructure for protecting the Nigerian economy from injurious and unfair trade practices from foreign countries and companies.

In recognition of the commitment required to transforming public service delivery in the country, the head of the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat (EBES) and Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole, lauded all the nominees, while also emphasising the mandate of the council “to make business work by changing the face of governance in Nigeria”.