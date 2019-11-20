Agu Onyedikachi Dawn

It has become a common sight to see crippled beggars along the streets of Abuja but the category that attracts the attention of many are the ones permanently stationed on the pedestrian bridges doted all over the city.

For most of them, it has become a case of when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. They don’t just beg using the traditional methods, they are now usually seen with brooms sweeping the bridges. Though over time, some of them give them the impression they are tidying up the bridges to attract more sympathy but in actual fact, end up littering them with dirt.

In an attempt to find out why many of them have adopted this method of sweeping and littering the bridges, Daily Sun gathered from some of them that they resorted to using this method to curry favour from passersby, many of whom out of compassion, usually give them alms.

Usman, one of the beggars usually sighted at Banex Bridge who is an indigene of Jaja in Kaduna state, told Daily Sun that he has been on the bridge for more than four years and his stay has been mixed with joy and sadness.

“I stay at the bridge and I have been sweeping it for the past four years. I started begging in 2015 to make money to survive. I don’t like begging but I had to beg after my father, a soldier, died in Liberia in 2014. I am the only son with seven younger sisters.

“I used to walk before but after I was immunized at 12 years, I became paralysed and since then, I have not been able to actualise my dream of having a good career. Even though I am begging, I have tried to make life meaningful to myself by acquiring different certificates. I went to computer school and I also went for a skill acquisition programme to enable me to make foot wears. I could not complete my schooling because I had to drop out of a Polytechnic.

“I have not been able to find a job because of my handicap. I have also gone to my local government and spoken to the chairman but nothing has come out it. I told him about my computer skills and my ability to make shoes but he has not done anything.

“The reason I combine sweeping with begging is to shield myself from the disturbances by the tax-force here in Abuja. I used to beg in traffic but tax force officials arrested me and took me to where I was treated terribly. They treated me like a criminal.

“I had to adopt the smart method of sweeping the bridge to outsmart them. They don’t bother me any more. I don’t have regrets over my decision as I make between N1,000 to N1,500 daily. It is better than when I begged in traffic and make only N300 daily,” he revealed.

Inquiring if sweeping provokes the generosity of passersby for more arms, he said: “When people see me sweeping, they give less because they think that I am a staff of the government but I had to apply the means to let them know that I am just trying to find means of survival.

“The littering of the bridge when people are not here is true, some people do it but I do not. There are people who know I clean this place so there’s no need to litter it. I hate begging but no one wants to give me a job because they reason that without legs I am not human. I know people who are well educated even up to masters’ level but still beg.”

Another beggar at Ahmadu Bello Way Bridge from Sokoto State, who identified himself as Sanusi told our correspondent that he has invested the proceeds of begging into business. “I have been begging for the past eight years before I started my business. I had to start the business after I was arrested by tax-force and when the released me, they advised me to start a business rather than begging.

“They didn’t give me capital; I had to go to my village where they assisted me with the capital. When I used to beg only, I made about N15, 000 daily. The sweeping was helping me make more money especially when people see me sweeping.

“Other beggars litter the bridge when there is no one but it is not good. I don’t do it because the sweeping brings me more money. Now I sell things but it doesn’t bring so much money that’s why I still beg.

“Seeing that I have no school qualification and my business does not bring in enough money, that is why I still sweep and beg to help myself. The government should help us to find jobs so we can stop begging,” he appealed.