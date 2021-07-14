From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Nigeria will continue to support the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) process in the country because of its benefits to good governance and democracy.

This is even as he described the review as timely and handy. He said the administration, with its change mantra agenda, has overhauled, revitalised and institutionalised its machinery for a successful conduct of the second peer review of the country.

Buhari said this, yesterday, in Abuja at the launch of Nigeria Second Review Country Self-Assessment Report and flag off of the validation of the report at the six geo-political zones of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the president recalled that Nigeria was first peer reviewed in 2008 and since then has recorded tremendous success in the implementation of the national programme of action as recommended.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to the implementation of the new national programme of action that will come up after the review process.

‘‘Agenda 2063 is a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the African continent over the next 50 years with a strong mandate on New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) and APRM.

‘‘This is in an attempt to build on and seek the acceleration of the implementation of past and present continental initiatives for the growth and sustainable development of the African continent.

‘‘This exercise will be a strong reference point in the nation’s history, a source of courage and positive drive for this initiative that is aimed at consolidating the strides of this present administration.

“In addition, this administration has been very supportive and will continue to support the APRM process in Nigeria knowing the importance of the process which enhances transparency and good governance, strengthens our democracy, identifies and addresses critical challenges as well as promotes all-inclusiveness,” he said.

