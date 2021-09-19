Barely a year after resumption, students of the Ibadan campus of PEFTI Film Institute have begun their journey into stardom by being featured in several projects of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) including Superstory, The Village Headmaster (a partnership between NTA & WAP), and Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded comedy.

According to Abiola Adenuga, Managing Director of PEFTI, “We are proud of the achievements of our students in Ibadan, as their works as actors and crew members are being watched by millions of viewers on DStv, StarTimes, GOtv, FreeTV, Play, MyTV, NTA Network, AIT Network, STV Network and other popular platforms. We look forward to celebrating with them as they begin to win awards in Nigeria and worldwide. Registration is still on-going, but intending students are advised to hurry to our campus or visit www.pefti.tv as there are limited slots available.”

The Ibadan campus of PEFTI, complete with comfortable hostel facilities and approved by the Federal Ministry of Education, is located at 32, Oyo Road, Coca-Cola/Leventis Area, Ibadan, Oyo State. The institute offers three and six-month professional practical training in Acting and Presentation, Script-writing, Costume and Makeup, Digital Photography, Cinematography, Film Editing, Music, Choreography, Producing/Production Management, and Directing, as well as a wide range of skill acquisition programmes.

