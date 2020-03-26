The Ibadan, Oyo State campus of PEFTI Film Institute has suspended its previously announced resumption date.

The institute had earlier announced it would commence lectures on April 1, 2020. But now, that would no longer happen due to the directive from the Federal Ministry of Education regarding the closure of tertiary institutions as well as primary and secondary schools, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the development, Abiola Adenuga, PEFTI’s Managing Director, said: “Admission is still open and registration continues on our website: www.pefti.tv which remains functional during this period. For updated information about our Ibadan campus, kindly call and follow our social media platforms via Instagram: @pefti.tv, Facebook: pefti, and Twitter: peftifilm.”

Approved by the Federal Ministry of Education, PEFTI offers 2-year National Diploma in Film/TV Production, Performing/Media Arts, and Music Technology; in addition to three and six-months professional practical training in Scriptwriting, Acting and Presentation, Directing, Costume/Makeup, Digital Photography, Cinematography, Film Editing, Music, Choreography, Producing and Production Management, and a wide range of skill acquisition programmes.

The ultra-modern Ibadan campus of PEFTI, complete with comfortable hostel facilities, is located at 32, Oyo Road, Coca Cola Area, Ibadan.