In its bid to provide added practical training for the Mass Communication students of Covenant University, an intensive session that lasted from December 16 – 22, 2018, took place at PEFTI Campus, Ajao Estate, Isolo, Lagos State.

The film and broadcast workshop organised by PEFTI comprised Integrated Content Creation, Script-Writing, Acting, Cinematography, Directing and Editing. The 105 students were in the capable hands of PEFTI’s best lecturers; as well as two renowned industry practitioners, who have worked with several notable brands – Steve Sodiya (Wedding Party 1 & 2, Figurine, Wives on Strike etc.) and John Adeloju (Google, X-Factor, AFRIMA etc.).

During the one-week session, the 200, 300 and 400 level Mass Communication students also visited WapTV where they received real-world experience, with the operations of different departments at the station. They also co-hosted interactive live programmes, which were watched by millions of viewers across Nigeria via WapTV network including DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, StarSat 189, PlayTV 275, and MyTV.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director of PEFTI, Abiola Adenuga, says: “We are really grateful to the Covenant University’s team who made this possible; especially the HOD of Mass Communication department, Dr. Olusola Oyero and the lecturers, Dr. Oscar Odion Odiboh, Dr. Suleimanu Usaini, Dr. Olatunji Oyedepo, Miss Tolulope Kayode-Adedeji, and Miss Thelma Ekanem.

“The students had lots of fun at PEFTI while they were taught best industry practices as well as very practical tutorage with all the latest gadgets including RED cinematic camera, Canon 5D MK IV camera, camera drones and other ultra-modern recording and broadcast equipment.”