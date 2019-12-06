In line with PEFTI’s mission to improve the entertainment industry through providing training for practitioners, students and wannabes, the nation’s premier film institute recently partnered the United States Embassy in Nigeria and Canon cameras on film workshop.

Canon brought Austen Udoh, who trained participants in professional photography, culminating in a digital photo exhibition, as well as Nyacho NwaNri from Gambia, who taught participants practical filmmaking, translating into the premiere of a participant’s short films.

On its part, American Film Showcase, which is funded by the US State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) and produced by University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts (SCA), brought Robert Hurst who facilitated sound and post-production masterclasses.

Kenneth Gyang facilitated a directing masterclass and educated participants on raising capital, film production, and packaging films for international film festivals.

Speaking on the workshop, Abiola Adenuga, Managing Director, PEFTI Film Institute, said: “We appreciate the United States Embassy as well as Canon Cameras for their trust and partnership with our organisation. PEFTI is a dream factory; we elevate film and music production, performing arts and fashion design. All the workshops we had in November were totally free and were attended by over 200 people”.

PEFTI offers a 2-year diploma programme in Film and Television Production, Performing and Media Arts, and Music Technology, as well as three and six months training in Script Writing, Acting and Presentation, Cinematography, Music Studio Production, Directing, and Editing.