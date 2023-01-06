Pele’s death released me from mental block, the problem of every writer.

Even though his health had deteriorated and his death was inevitable, when he finally passed, I felt a deep sense of loss like most football fans around the world.

Pele was the first global sports icon; undoubtedly the man who made soccer a world sport. After the inimitable Muhammad Ali, Pele was the most popular person on earth at a time in history.

Like Ali, American gold medalist and celebrated athlete, Jesse Owens who defiantly angered Nazi Germany’s dictator Adolf Hitler with his symbolic black power salute during the 1934 Olympics because racist Hitler won’t shake him, Pele helped bring recognition to the Black man.

Ali, Owens, James Brown, Michael Jackson, Joe Louis and other great Black icons fought off the degrading perception of the black man by other racial groups globally, with their exploits in music and the sports arena.

White supremacists were forced to acknowledge the black man as a genuine member of the world’s human community, not descendants of apes, as they wanted us to believe.

Pele, like compatriot Neymar, who is a great soccer star in his own right, said in his moving tribute, the late soccer supestar changed the sport and elevated it to great heights by making it entertaining, artistic and passionately adored by legions of fans who have become loyal to soccer worldwide.

Neymar said Pele brought recognition and respect to the black race and made Brazil famous.

Before Pele, Neymar said, the number 10 jersey he wore was a mere figure. Howerever, since the advent of Pele, other players with exceptional talent like Diego Maradona, Neymar and Messi have consolidated the iconic No. 10 shirt as the jersey of great players.

The player who wears No. 10 in any football team is either the playmaker or match-winner, who must be feared, adored and watched with trepidation.

For this reason, we should elevate this soccer ambassador from being Pele of Brazil to Pele of the world. Pele cannot be pigeon-holed, because he’s a global treasure. In his day, Brazil did him a great injustice by making him a national treasure thus forcing him to stay in Brazil rather than display his genius in Europe, where he would have showcased his skill to a wider audience.

Thanks to FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, who has urged every country to name a stadium after Pele as a mark of honour for his great contribution to the beautiful game.

He deserves this unique honour because Pele is not just anybody’s Pele; he is our Pele, the idol of everyone.

The man’s contributions off the pitch were exemplary. He identified with the poor, being a product of Brazil’s slum, the favela, and a someone from a poor backyard. He never forgot his roots and was proud to identify with it.

He spent his years in retirement promoting good causes around the world. He popularized soccer in America where he played for New York Cosmos. Pele was such a good man, humble, polite and kind.

Of course, he was by no means perfect. In the midst of this outpouring of platitudes, some have noted that Pele failed to condemn injustice by oppressive governments, including the corrupt regimes of his native Brazil. He should be forgiven for being apolitical. Not everyone can be a human rights activist or government critic.

Pele did his part, acted it well and left as a genuine member of a pantheon of world heroes who came, saw and conquered.

Pele has been laid to rest and his legacy is there for all to see. He gave recognition to the black man as a member of the human race, and that is significant.

Largely because Pele was so distinguished, he didn’t suffer much racial abuse in his multiracial native Brazil. That tells us something.

If the black man is able to prove himself as a genuine contributor to the advancement of civilization in all spheres of endeavour like the other races, the colour of his skin won’t matter.

Nigeria, being the biggest Black nation on earth, ought to have taken the lead in development such that our level of contribution to technology, would make it impossible for any race to look down on Black people. However, because Nigeria has failed, other blacks around the world have no rallying point, no reference point, no role model and nothing on ground to justify our claim to be a viable member of civilised humanity.

Nigeria has a great role to play in making blacks achieve parity with the other races. The Asians have challenged the superiority complex of the Europeans and the Caucasian race in general by their massive technological advances, which has rivalled those of the West, to the extent that white folks now feel threatened by the Asians.

The West respects China, the Japanese and the fast-developing Arab nations. Nobody discriminates against the Asians or the Arabs on account of their colour. Even, conservative Britain now has a Prime Minister of Indian origin. Nobody in the UK worries about his colour. But Barack Obama suffered racial abuse because of his black colour.

Blacks should strive to achieve parity in development with the industrialized nations, if we’re to collect their respect.That is what Pele did to earn global respect for the black race. He took football to a height no white player ever reached.He died as an icon of the world, and was buried with state honours. A lesson for all of us.

•Ayodeji, author, pastor and life coach, can be reached on 09059243004 (SMS, WhatsApp and email: [email protected] only)