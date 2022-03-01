Brazilian football great Pele has been discharged from hospital following a urinary tract infection (UTI).

The Brazil legend was admitted to Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein on Feb. 13 for treatment on a colon tumour.

Doctors discovered a UTI eight days after he was admitted but said on Monday that the issue has been resolved.

A statement from the hospital read: “The patient’s clinical conditions are stable and he is cured of his infection.

“He will continue his treatment for the colon tumour, identified in September 2021.”

The 81-year-old was previously re-admitted to hospital for treatment on his tumour on Dec. 8, before being discharged on Dec. 23.

A three-time FIFA World Cup winner, Pele is one of only four players to score in four different World Cups.

He remains Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer with 77 goals in 92 games, seven goals ahead of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar (70).(dpa/NAN)