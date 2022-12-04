PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, Brazil icon Rivaldo and current Selecao star Vinicius Junior have wished football legend Pele well on social media after the Brazilian was reportedly moved to end-of-life care in hospital.

Reports in Brazil say the three-time World Cup winner’s doctors have stopped chemotherapy with his body not responding to it in his fight against bowel cancer and he is now receiving measures to relieve pain in a ‘ palliative care’ ward.

Brazil manager Tite and the national team’s players had wished the national icon ‘all the best’ after his admission to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday.

Fans then unveiled a ‘Pele – Get Well Soon’ banner during his nation’s World Cup clash with Cameroon on Friday.

Pele had played down concerns over his health with an Instagram post claiming he was only in hospital for a ‘monthly visit’ after going in with ‘swelling all over and heart failure issues’, with an update on Thursday adding he was in a ‘stable’ condition in the hospital and his daughter Kely insisting there was ‘no cause for alarm’.

However, a report by Folha de Sao Paulo on Saturday, said Pele isn’t responding any longer to the chemotherapy treatment he has been undergoing since last September to treat his bowel cancer.