Former Manchester City and West Ham manager, Manuel Pellegrini, will take charge of Real Betis from next season.

The Chilean, who managed City from 2013 to 2016, and won a Premier League title and two League Cups with the club, has agreed a three-year deal with Betis.

He was in charge at West Ham, his most recent managerial stint, for 19 months before being sacked in December.

Betis will be the fourth La Liga club Pellegrini has managed after spells with Villarreal, Real Madrid and Malaga.