Miss Oluwapelumi Victoria Babajide, a graduate of Oduduwa University, has emerged winner of the Red Carpet Queen International 2021.

In a keenly contested ‘battle’, Babajide garnered over 69 million votes to win the coveted crown, walking home with N1m cash prize among others.

Speaking, Babajide said: “I am overwhelmed. This is a great moment as I can see my dreams coming true. I want to thank the organizers for giving me a platform, my family and friends for standing by me and above all, Almighty God for making this possible.”

According to the organisers, over 150 aspiring models participated in the pageant after which 10 finalists emerged and were in booth camp for two weeks. They added that Season 2 was inspired by the desire of giving the contestants opportunity of a lifetime to explore their survival skills in order to build their budding careers.

First runners-up, Queensly Cyril aka Omoedo, a chattered accountant and aspiring TV presenter garnered over 32 million votes while Sonia Senlong aka Rarecase, aspiring to become a media integrity advocate and a graduate of English and Literary Studies from Bingham University emerged 2nd runner up with over 20 million votes.

Meanwhile, all the winners also got USD$5000 worth of skincare formulation scholarship sponsored by COC Beauty School and the trio will be headed to Dubai for a one week all expense paid trip.

The 2021 edition of Red Carpet International reality TV pageant was packaged by Red Carpet On TV Media and sponsored by Kubeconcepts, COC Beauty School, Phamatex Industries Ltd and Qualitea Nigeria. It was supported by Jasmine Empire, Oh Wow Popcorn and Pageant Studio Africa.