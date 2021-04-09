Nigeria joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Book Day in Lagos recently.

The event, which held at Air Force Base Primary School, Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, Lagos, had in attendance writers, book lovers, teachers, pupils from Air Force Base School 1, 2 and 3, and friends. Books were also donated to the pupils while the pupils entertained guests with recitation of poems and short stories.

Folu Agoi, president of PEN Nigeria, in his welcome address, said World Book Day was remarkable in the lives of children and adults because it made people to be connected with books.

Raphael James, director-general, Centre for Research Information and Media Development, said, “When we start having readers, that is when we will start having positive change in the country. Readers are leaders and when you have people who cannot read, then they cannot lead.”

Base education officer, Squadron Leader B.S. Seweje, commended the organisers for the programme as it brought the significance of World Book Day to people.

Guests at the occasion included Oshiomhole Richard Inumah, chairman, Parent-Teacher Association, Lekan Sote, Ayo Oyoze Baje, Ralph Tathagatha, Lydia Ekeh and Solutionist Lementina, among others.