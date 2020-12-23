From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

National Pension Commission (PenCom) has put in place an automated process that will ensure seamless conduct of the annual verification/enrolment of employees of treasury funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government that are due to retire from service between January and December 2021.

This became necessary because PenCom is unable to conduct the annual physical verification/enrolment exercise this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

PenCom management said the new process, which is scheduled to commence within the first quarter in 2021, has two options for the prospective retirees, namely self-assisted or the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) assisted option.

According to PenCom, the self-assisted option entails a prospective retiree scanning original copies of relevant documents required for the exercise and uploading the documents to the enrolment web portal located on the commission’s website (www.pencom.gov.ng).