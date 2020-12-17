The National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) has given awards of recognition to the corporate communications managers of the National Pension Commission and AIICO Insurance Plc for their outstanding performance in 2020.

The award, which is in two categories – The Regulator and Operator, is to recognize and celebrate the communications managers in both sectors who have been an epitome of diligence, hard work and commitment to sustenance of mutual corporate communications relationship over the years. This year’s award went to Messrs Peter Aghahowa of National Pension Commission (PenCom) and Segun Olalandu of AIICO Insurance Plc respectively.

Presenting the awards to the winners at the NAIPCO’s end of the year get together in Lagos, the Chairman, NAIPCO, Chuks Udo Okonta, said the yearly award aims to celebrate diligence, hard work and commitment to corporate communication excellence.

Okonta, who commended the corporate communications managers of their critical role in the industry, called for more collaborative and enhanced working relationship between the spokespersons of the two sectors and NAIPCO members especially in the area of information sharing. “To our two winners this year, we say congratulations! We expect more from you, because whom much is given, much is expected, and the result for reward is more work.” He solicited more support from the communications managers of the two sectors, and reminded them of some new programmes introduced by NAIPCO aimed at depending insurance and pension penetration.

Speaking after receiving the award, Head, Strategic Marketing and Corporate Communications, AIICO Insurance Plc, Segun Olalandu, thanked NAIPCO for the honour and promised to do everything within his ability to justify the honour.

Also speaking, the Head, Corporate Communications Department, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mr. Peter Aghahowa, who represented by the Senior Manager, South/West Zonal Office, PenCom, Lanre Ogedegbe, appreciated the association for the award.

While stressing the need for timely information sharing, Ogedegbe said the PenCom will continue to do its best by making sure that necessary information meant for public consumption is made available to the media for further escalation, even as he urged NAIPCO members and the general public to also make use of the commission’s website whenever they are in need of information about PenCom and pension related maters.