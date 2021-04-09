From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has been issued with a certificate of compliance after an evaluation by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) in all core areas of its operations.

Its Information Security Management System (ISMS) was certified to be in compliance with the ISO 27001:2013 Standard in all the core areas of its operations and a xertificate of compliance was issued to the Commission on 8 January 2021.

Information Security Management System (ISMS) provides a systemic approach to effectively manage the risks associated with an organisation’s information assets by using well defined processes, technology and people.

The ISMS of the Commission was designed to achieve the ISO 27001:2013 Standard, which is an internationally recognised set of information security standards that govern the security of information assets such as intellectual property, financial information, employee information, as well as information entrusted by third parties.

The Standards are published by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Accordingly, the Certificate of Compliance was issued to the Commission on 8 January 2021. Responding on the guesture, the management of PenCom in its reaction said “as the regulator of the Nigerian pension industry and custodian of National Databank on pension matters in the country, this certification is an important demonstration of the Commission’s commitment to the highest standards of confidentiality, integrity and availability of data on contributors, retirees and stakeholders in the pension industry. “It is also an affirmation that the Commission had put in place, business controls and management processes to safeguard its information assets from threats and vulnerabilities.