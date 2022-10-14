By Henry Uche

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) said it would commence the 2023 online verification and enrolment exercise for retirees and prospective retirees of Federal government treasury- funded ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS) come Monday, October 17, 2022.

A statement obtained from the Management of the Commission revealed that those eligible for the Verification and Enrolment Exercise are: Employees of Federal Government Treasury-Funded MDAs scheduled to retire in 2023 and employees of Federal Government Treasury-funded MDAs who missed the enrolment exercises in previous years.

As a prerequisite for the enrolment, the statement stated that prior to enrolment, all retirees and prospective retirees are required to visit their Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs) to undergo the data recapture exercise.

According to PenCom, the data recapture exercise entails retirees and prospective retirees providing their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Registration details, Personal Identification Number (PIN) and their National Identity Number (NIN). Retirees and Prospective retirees who had undergone the data recapture exercise earlier are not required to repeat it.

Moreover PenCom issued two options for the enrolment thus: On Self- Assistance, Retirees and prospective retirees are required to visit PenCom’s designate wand upload their employment details as well as scanned copies of required documents before proceeding to their respective PFAs for physical verification and enrolment, adding that the step by step procedure for the Online Enrolment is hosted on the PenCom website.