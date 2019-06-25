The Pension Commission of Nigeria (PenCom) finalised arrangements to commence the verification of prospective retirees who would be retiring in 2020 from the public service. The Acting Director-General of PenCom, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar made the disclosure in Abuja on Monday at a sensitisation workshop organised for intending retirees in the year 2020 under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

According to her, the verification exercise is scheduled to hold from July1 to 2 August, 2019 in 15 centres across the country.

According to her the forthcoming exercises, was necessitated by the need for adequate sensitisation and public enlightenment in order to prepare prospective retirees on the steps to take towards a hitch-free retirement life.

She said that effort was consistent with the objectives of the Pension Reform Act (PRA 2014), which is to ensure that every person who worked in either in the public service of the federation, Federal Capital Territory, states and local governments or the private sector receives his retirement benefits as and when due and to establish a uniform set of rules, regulations and standards for all aspects of pension administration, including payment of retirement benefits to retirees amongst others.