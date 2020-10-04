Fred Itua, Abuja

Senators opposed to the confirmation of Aishat Umar as substantive Director General of Nigerian Pension Commission (PenCom), have gained momentum, findings by Sunday Sun have revealed.

Certain lawmakers, from the South West, it was learnt, are now working with their colleagues from the South East to truncate her appointment.

The South East caucus in the National Assembly met last week where they took a position that replacement for the former Director-General (DG) of PenCom, Mrs Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, from Anambra State in the South East must come from the zone.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan had last week, mandated the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters to screen President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment as Chairman, Director General and Commissioners of the National Pension Commission despite sustained opposition from his colleagues.

Beside Oyindasola Oluremi Oni and Umar nominees for the Chairman and Director-General of the Pension Board, others whose names were sent to the Senate by President Buhari for confirmation as commissioners were Hannatu Musa (North-West); Clement Akintola (South-West); Ayim Nyerere (South-East) and Charles Emukowhale (South-South).

Senators fighting Umar’s confirmation are insisting that provisions of the Pension Act which states that “in the event of a vacancy, the President shall appoint replacement from the geo-political zone of the immediate past member that vacated office to complete the remaining tenure” are being flouted.