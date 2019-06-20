The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Thursday, held a one-day pre-retirement workshop for 2020 retirees from Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna and Katsina states.

The acting Director General of the Commission, Mrs Aisha Tahir, in her opening remarks, stated that the workshop was aimed at preparing the retirees for a stress-free retirement.

Tahir, represented by the Assistant General Manager of the Commission, Mr Malami Bunza, explained that the Commission was set to conduct verification of the prospective retirees.

She said the verification would take place in 15 centres across the country, billed to hold between July 1, 2019 and Aug. 2, 2019.

The acting Pencom DG, said the objective of the workshop was to equip the prospective retirees with the needs and knowledge of how to prepare for a successful retirement.

She, therefore, appealed to the participants to ensure full participation in order to reap the benefits of the workshop.

She said the commission was appreciative of stakeholders’ cooperation and understanding especially, the retirees who contributed to the development of the Commission since inception.

She said three papers to be presented during the workshop, were expected to provide the prospective retirees full knowledge on Enrolment and documentation, assessing retirement and terminal benefits as well as Life after retirement.

(NAN)