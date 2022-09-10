From Uche Usim, Abuja

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has explained why its Director General, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, made a representative appearance at the House of Representatives Committee on Finance last Thursday to defend the Commission’s 2021/2022 Budget and present the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP).

According to the Commission, the DG was out of Abuja on an official assignment, prompting her to delegate the Commissioner of Finance, the Director and Head of Accounts and the Deputy Director and Head of Financial Planning to represent the management of PenCom at the hearing.

“The Director General takes invitations from the National Assembly seriously and ensures that she attends personally except when the exigencies of her office make it impossible, in which case the relevant Commissioner and management staff of the Commission represent her.

“PenCom notes with satisfaction the observation by the House Committee on the quality and comprehensiveness of the reports submitted to it by the Commission”, it further explained in a statement.

At the hearing, the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon Saidu Abdullahi, frowned at the absence of the Commission’s Director-General, fuelling insinuations that she treats invitations from the National Assembly with kid gloves.