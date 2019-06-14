The National Pension Commission (PenCom) said it has concluded plans to hold the 2019 Pre-Retirement workshops for staff of Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs), who are due to retire between January and December 2020.

The workshop which is designed to educate the prospective retirees on the modalities for accessing retirement benefits under the Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS) will hold between June 17, 2019 and 25 June 25, 2019 in 15 centres across the six geo-political zones of the Federation and FCT.

The centers scheduled for the exercise include, Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port-Harcourt, Ilorin, Gombe, Bauchi. Others are Owerri, Sokoto, Enugu, Lokoja, Ibadan, Lafia and Benin.

Pencom in a statement said intending participants are not required to come with any document while medically unfit employees are exempted from the exercise.