The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Monday continued its 2019 verification and enrolment exercise for employees of Federal Government Treasury-Funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) due to retire between January 1 and December 31, 2020.

The Spokesman of the Commission, Peter Aghahowa in a chat with journalists at the Women Development Center, Abuja, venue of the event said the exercise remains vital as it enables government to determine its pension liabilities each year and make adequate budgetary provisions for it.

According to him, the potential retirees have been adequately sensitised on the necessary documents to bring for the verification exercise, after which they are captured electronically on PenCom’s database.

He said the National Identity Number (NIM) remains very vital for any prospective retiree to complete the enrollment process.

Aghahowa said that representatives of various MDAs were present at the verification site to make the process seamless since they are to identify their staff and verify the documents with them.