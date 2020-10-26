Following the nomination and Senate confirmation of Chief Anyim Nyerere as Executive Commissioner, South East, of the National Pensions Commission (PenCom), former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has described Nyerere as a perfect match for the position.

Acknowledging the robust experience of the newly confirmed Executive Commissioner in the private and public spheres of life, Kalu urged the new appointee to bring to bear his expertise in his role for the sake of effective administration of pension matters in Nigeria.

The former governor noted that in view of Nyerere’s contributions to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, his new position was well-deserved and encouraging.

In a congratulatory message to the APC chieftain, Kalu called on Nyerere to use his position to advance the cause of effective regulation, supervision and administration of pension in the private and public sectors of Nigeria.

He said: “ On behalf of the good people of Abia North Senatorial District, I congratulate Chief Anyim Nyerere on his confirmation as Executive Commissioner (South East) of the National Pensions Commission (PenCom). It is a well-deserved honour not only for Chief Nyerere but Abians in general. The new appointee is a man of many parts, who has served the APC and Nigeria in various capacities. With his antecedents in the private and public spheres, there is no doubt in the capacity of Nyerere to serve PenCom meritoriously.”

“He is the right fit for the job”